Illegal garbage dumping angers Quyon resident

CALEB NICKERSON MUNICIPALITY OF PONTIAC Sept. 2, 2020 People dumping garbage illegally outside of a former dump site in the Municipality of Pontiac has raised the ire of one nearby resident. Vladimir Tolstoy has lived a few kilometres up the road from the old eco-centre site on chemin du Lac des Loups, outside of Quyon, for 43 years. He said that the entrance to the site is large, which makes it easy for . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca