Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Garbage strewn around the entrance of the old dump site in Quyon has frustrated local residents and caused plenty of extra work for municipal employees. Vladimir Tolstoy has lived in the area and said this summer in particular has been especially bad for people dumping their waste illegally at the roadside.
Illegal garbage dumping angers Quyon resident

Emily Hsueh ,

CALEB NICKERSON
MUNICIPALITY OF PONTIAC
Sept. 2, 2020
People dumping garbage illegally outside of a former dump site in the Municipality of Pontiac has raised the ire of one nearby resident.
Vladimir Tolstoy has lived a few kilometres up the road from the old eco-centre site on chemin du Lac des Loups, outside of Quyon, for 43 years. He said that the entrance to the site is large, which makes it easy for . . .

