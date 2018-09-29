Dear Editor,

This is my response to Mr. Landry’s letter published in THE EQUITY on Sept. 12.

I am writing to confirm some important facts regarding our new proposed Piscine Pontiac Pool and to address Landry’s concerns.

The MRC Council of Mayors voted unanimously for the decision to locate the facility in Fort Coulonge. It is written in the resolution.

The location was proposed based on location, devitalization and population in close proximity. Fort Coulonge is in the centre of the Pontiac when driving distances are calculated including all 18 municipalities. This pool is for the entire Pontiac. Our residents currently travel further distances to Pembroke, Ont. and Arnprior, Ont. Fort Coulonge is also one of the five most devitalized municipalities in the Pontiac along with Calumet, Thorne, Rapides des Joachims and Portage.

The other reason is 26 per cent of our population live in the immediate vicinity. This is relevant because those people could access the pool on a daily basis without public transportation and in some cases can walk or ride a bicycle. TransporAction will be partnering with us to ensure that everyone can travel to this location.

