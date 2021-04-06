Saturday, April 10, 2021
A large procession of vehicles travelled down rue Proudfoot in Fort Coulonge on Saturday to offer condolences to the family of Nathalie Soucie, a well-known community figure who passed away on March 25. Pictured are Nathalie’s parents Sylvia and Hector Jr. (seated) and her husband Tom Sullivan (standing behind).
News Top Story 

In memory of Nathalie Soucie

Emily Hsueh ,

CALEB NICKERSON
FORT COULONGE April 3, 2021
On April 3, members of the Fort Coulonge and Mansfield community gathered to honour the memory of Nathalie Sylvia Soucie, a well-known community pillar, who passed away suddenly on March 25 at the age of 52.
Due to public health concerns a different kind of event was needed to mark her passing. A procession of vehicles, 89 in total, made their way from . . .

