Petes Sales

Inaugural Amphibious Challenge comes to Pontiac

09-28front

Racers get set to start the running portion of Canada’s first ever 15 kilometre SwimRun race in Sheenboro.

09-28swim2

09-28swim3

 First and second place finishers Emmannuel Tousignant and Valery Alain Marion embrace at the finish line Sept. 24 at Canada’s inaugural Amphibious Challenge in Sheenboro.

ALINA SÉGUIN-HOLMES
SHEENBORO Sept. 24, 2016
Most people have heard of marathons and triathlons but the most recent fitness challenge that is taking the world by storm is the Amphibious Challenge.
The Amphibious Challenge is a SwimRun race that originated in Sweden. It pushes athletes to their limits as they navigate varied terrain to achieve their personal best.
“Last year I did a race called the Otillo in Sweden,” said Simon Donato. “It’s kind of the first SwimRun race and now it’s blowing up all over the world.”

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In
 Remember Me  
New User Registration
*Required field

You must be logged in to post a comment Login