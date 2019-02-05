Infraction inaction

The Pontiac Sorting Centre was hit with a $40,000 fine last week for non-compliance with provincial environmental regulations.

The infractions ranged from storing asphalt shingles outside to failing to waterproof the sorting area with concrete slabs.

But one infraction jumps out more than the rest: 650 tonnes of residual material was stored improperly. Not only that, but subsequent visits by the ministry have shown that the amount of residual waste that is improperly stored has grown.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me