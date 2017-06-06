Inspired equestrians dazzle competition

The Inspired Equestrian team from Luskville attended a competition in Oxford Mills Ont. on May 27 and 28. Pictured, coach Lorraine Laframboise (left) poses with Alix Yobé-Trépannier and her grand champion ribbon.

Camille Bourbonnais shows off her skills on May 28 at the Gaelic Glen Farm Trilliium Silver and Bronze Horse Show in Oxford Mills Ont. with her mount Houston.

Local riders from the Inspired Equestrian team had their first outing of the season on May 27 and 28 at the Gaelic Glen Farm Trillium Silver and Bronze Horse Show in Oxford Mills, Ont. From left: Isabel Farmer, Cadence Beck, Alix Yobé-Trépannier and Camille Bourbonnais.

LUSKVILLE, May 27, 2017
On May 27 and 28, the “Inspired Equestrian” team of English riders from Luskville Quebec, attended the annual Gaelic Glen Farm Trillium Silver and Bronze Horse Show near Oxford Mills, Ontario. Coached by Lorraine Laframboise a long time trainer in the Luskville area, the team of 10 riders is based out of Calliope’s Pasture owned by Natasha Fry and Joey Vaillancourt, also home of Destiny Dog Kennels. Presently the team is made of girls between the ages of 11-15, who represent a large area from Shawville, Aylmer and Chelsea.

