Internet as a public good

How important is high speed internet?

If you’re the owner of a small business, odds are that you need access to high speed internet in order to be competitive in a world addicted to online shopping.

Last week, Canada’s Auditor General (AG) had some harsh criticisms of the government’s efforts to improve high speed internet in rural areas.

The criticisms were directed at the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development – the department tasked with improving rural internet speeds.

The AG took issue with the fact that the government still has not provided a publicly available connectivity map. This would show Canadians what areas are in need of service.

