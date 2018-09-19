Irish Orangemen visit Royal Eniskellen Memorial Lodge

Caleb Nickerson, the Equity

Members of the Royal Eniskellen Memorial Orange Lodge in Shawville welcomed a delegation of Orangemen from Ireland on Saturday evening. The group included David Mahon, a councillor for the Democratic Unionist Party in Erne North.

