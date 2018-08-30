Island Fest brings baseball tourney, music, ribfest

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

CHAPEAU Aug. 24-25, 2018

The party on Allumettes Island returned last weekend, extending from a one day event into two and featuring tons of local talent in many forms.

For the first time, as well, the annual Island Fest was organized in part by the Pontiac Ouest summer student, Claudia Gleason, who was entirely new to the process.

“I was surprised at how many people were willing to help out,” said Gleason. “They’ve been great at volunteering and sponsoring us.”

A communications and media student from Carleton University, Gleason first began working with Pontiac Ouest in June, as she was hired on to help with their website and the festival.

She credits the willingness of her co-workers and volunteers to help out with all the different parts as leading to another successful festival, especially when she has very little organizational under her belt before starting in this position.

