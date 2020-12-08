Issues with 911 dispatching

CALEB NICKERSON PORTAGE DU FORT Dec. 9, 2020 At the last MRC Pontiac council meeting on Nov. 25, L’Île du Grand Calumet Mayor Serge Newberry brought up an issue he had heard about regarding dispatching to local fire departments. Though the issue wasn’t discussed at the meeting, Newberry addressed his concerns with . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca