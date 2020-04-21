Dear Editor,



Across Québec, over 800 have now died of Covid-19. Parents, grandparents. People who loved and were loved. People who built this province. An orderly. A doctor.

Some will say we’ve been spared in the Pontiac so far. But it’s been a tough few weeks for many here too.

If you’re a healthcare worker and every time you go to work, you worry, you will get sick. If you are a senior citizen and have been asked not to leave your home at all. If you own a small business and have seen years of work go down the drain. If you lost your job and simply don’t know if you’ll ever get it back.

It’s been a tough few weeks.

Public Health has asked a lot of you. With strict regulations about travel and by restrictions gatherings of all types, government has essentially asked you to put your normal life on hold. Most of you have followed these instructions to a tee. Thank you.

You also expect a lot of government in this time. Rightfully so. You expect them to make the right decisions. You expect them to protect you and your loved ones by properly planning healthcare and by protecting the most vulnerable. Once the crises is behind us, it will be imperative to analyze the results of governments’ decisions and how to improve for a possible second wave or even a future pandemic.

You also expect them to provide economic relief in order to see our businesses make it through and for everyone to be able to pay the mortgage. Many programs have indeed been put forward and they change constantly in order to meet your needs. Here are the programs most likely to be of help.

The federal government’s Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB): Basically, $2,000 per month for anyone who has lost their job due to Covid-19. Self-employed people who are usually not admissible to Unemployment are in this case eligible. Parents who had to stop working to take care of children may receive the benefit. Seasonal workers who cannot return to work are eligible (golf course employees come to mind).

Additionally, if your earnings have decreased to less than $1,000 per month, you can also apply.

Given that the salaries of essential workers can often be comparable or less than the CERB, the federal government has an additional program for workers who earn less than $2,500 per month. Details to come out soon. In the same spirit, the province has announced a program where workers earning less than $2,000 can apply for up to $400 per month, however, the program will only be available by mid-May.

For businesses now: All businesses who have seen a 15 per cent drop in revenue can receive through the federal government, a temporary wage subsidy for the employees they keep. This essentially means 75 per cent of their salary, up to $847 per week per employee. This measure is designed to allow for employers to keep their employees on board during this difficult time.

Through banks and credit unions, the federal government is also making credit more easily accessible for small business. To help cover operating costs, interest-free loans of up to $40,000 can be obtained. Government has also opened the door to the possibility that up to $10,000 of this loan not have to be reimbursed.

The province has also set up a fund, the Programme d’action concertées pour le maintien en emploi, to help businesses pay for up to 100 per cent of employee training and development costs between now and September, given that employee turnover may be important.

Finally, Agri-stability provisional payments will be increased from 50 per cent to 75 per cent. This request can be made with your regular Agri-stability contact.

These programs aren’t perfect. If you find that you do not fit in any of these categories, please call my office. We may know of additional programs, and can work with government to address the needs of folks in your situation. We are also happy to help you apply to any of these programs. Call us at 819-648-7070. Don’t hesitate, that’s why we are here. We want to help you.

Most importantly, keep doing what you have been doing. Stay safe. Check in on your friends and neighbours. If you are fortunate enough to do it, consider a small donation to Bouffe Pontiac or any community group with increased needs. Thank a health care worker. Even if we apart, we are still a strong and proud community. We will get through this.



André Fortin, MNA for Pontiac