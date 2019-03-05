Jolly times with volleys and smiles

J.D. Potié SHAWVILLE Feb. 22, 2019 On Feb. 22, around 50 kids from three municipalities crowded the gymnasium at Dr. S.E. McDowell Elementary school for its annual volleyball tournament. The tournament consisted of six teams, with one coming from Onslow Elementary, two from St. Johns Elementary in Campbell’s Bay and three from McDowell.

