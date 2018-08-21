Judging a beef by … many things

CHRIS LOWREY

BRISTOL Aug. 16, 2018

Local 4H members got a lesson in judging beef cattle from local farmer Ryan Currie at Blacklane Farm on Aug. 16.

The meeting was one of several that have been ongoing in preparation of the Shawville Fair.

Typically, there is one meeting per month for the Shawville 4H Club, but in the weeks leading up to the Shawville Fair, those meetings become more frequent.

In order for members to be able to participate in showing events, they must attend at least four meetings.

The meeting at Blacklane Farm was geared towards educating participants about the basics of beef cattle judging.

Last week’s meeting targeted the younger 4H members and focused on small animal showmanship.

