Keeping Pontiac’s musicians strumming

EMILY HSUEH CHAPEAU May 5, 2021 Hoolies, fairs, festivals and jam sessions; music has been alive and well in the Pontiac for ages. But what happens when an instrument breaks and the music stops? One Chapeau man won’t allow that. Andrew Jones is the founder of Nichabau Guitars, which is run out of . . .

