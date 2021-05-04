Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Andrew Jones works on repairing a guitar in his shop in his home in Chapeau. He is the owner and operator of Nichabau Guitars, a stringed instrument repair business he began while studying lutherie. He hopes to be able to keep the music going in the region that her grew up in. Photo submitted by Andrew Jones
Keeping Pontiac’s musicians strumming

CHAPEAU May 5, 2021
Hoolies, fairs, festivals and jam sessions; music has been alive and well in the Pontiac for ages. But what happens when an instrument breaks and the music stops? One Chapeau man won’t allow that.
Andrew Jones is the founder of Nichabau Guitars, which is run out of . . .

