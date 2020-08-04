Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Long-time Shawville Giant Tiger owner Ken Pack and his wife Carole Lavigne celebrated his retirement on July 29, 23 years after opening the store. He said what he would miss the most is the people he worked with.
News Top Story 

Ken Pack steps back from Giant Tiger after 23 years

Emily Hsueh , , ,

CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE July 29, 2020
On July 29, long-time owner of the Giant Tiger in Shawville, Ken Pack, celebrated his retirement. Former staff, friends and customers alike gathered at . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca