Kittens’ tale donated to local library
Grandma’s Lost Kittens at the Shawville Fair, a picture book written by Muriel Davies and illustrated by Tina Michaud, was donated by the talented duo to the Shawville-Clarendon Library on Nov. 9. The book, inspired by the tale of some real-life kittens, was published with financial support from the Municipality of Shawville, and the librarians were grateful for their continued support of literacy and the library. From left: Davies, librarians Ruth Potter and Heather Sly, Michaud and councillor Patti Moffatt were in attendance for the donation.
This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.
If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.
If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)
You must be logged in to post a comment Login