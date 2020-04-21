Kojack’s closed until further notice

Kojack’s Chinese restaurant in Shawville announced on social media that they would be closing their doors for the foreseeable future, effective at 9 p.m. On April 13. “See you when this is all over,” the post read. Staff did not respond to requests for further comment.

