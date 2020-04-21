Tuesday, April 21, 2020
The Equity
News 

Kojack’s closed until further notice

Liz Draper

Kojack’s Chinese restaurant in Shawville announced on social media that they would be closing their doors for the foreseeable future, effective at 9 p.m. On April 13. “See you when this is all over,” the post read. Staff did not respond to requests for further comment.

 

