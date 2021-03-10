Wednesday, March 10, 2021
According to Municipality of Pontiac Mayor Joanne Labadie, roughly 47 per cent of the municipality’s territory is part of NCC’s Gatineau Park.
Labadie stands with Chelsea

STEPHEN RICCIO
MUNICIPALITY OF PONTIAC March 10, 2021
A recent recommendation that the National Capital Commission (NCC) pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Municipality of Chelsea over a tax dispute signals a possible outcome for the Municipality of Pontiac, who face a similar dispute.
The recommendation that the NCC pay $590,000 to Chelsea came from the Payment in Lieu of Taxes Dispute Advisory Panel (PLTDAP), a federal committee, two weeks ago. It stemmed from a disagreement between . . .

