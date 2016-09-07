Lac Dumont gets new boat ramp and access road repaired

ANDREA CRANFIELD

OTTER LAKE Sept. 28, 2016

A new boat ramp was installed and an access road repaired at Lac Dumont in late August to give boaters better access to the lake.

“There’d been some … talks at the mayors council at the MRC, some discussion about putting in place a public access(way) at Lac Dumont that people will be able to use from Pontiac,” said Territory Director at the MRC Pontiac, Régent Dugas. “There were other access (points) to Lac Dumont but they were a little bit farther away … so this system is a more direct access for the users.”

