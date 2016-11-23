Ladies night craft sale a success

ALINA SÉGUIN-HOLMES

BRYSON Nov. 18, 2016

The Bryson Recreational Association brought flair to their Christmas craft salefundraiser this year with their first annual Ladies Night on Nov, 18.

This is the second year they have hosted the craft sale but the first year it has been in the evening. It is one of the main fundraising events of the year for the RA. They chose a Friday evening hoping to entice people for a unique shopping experience.

