Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Judy Young who passed away at the age of 71 years.

Our sympathy also to the family and friends of Joe Vandal of Peterborough, Ont. who passed away last week after a five year battle with cancer. Joe was the son-in-law of the late Wilda and Rod Portugaise who had a cottage near Otter Lake for years.

The Animal Aide Pontiac Recycle for Paws now has their recycle box ready to go. It is at Giant Tiger in Shawville. All proceeds will be used for spaying and neutering programs. They will also pick up. For more information call Faye at 819-648-2663.

