Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Raymond Rowat who passed Sept. 11 in Montreal at the age of 87 years.

Ladysmith is getting ready for Oktoberfest every day now as there is a lot of preparation for it. We will soon be listening for the long range forecast and hoping the weather will be nice. The trees are starting to colour now. It’s always nice to have coloured leaves around Ladysmith with our beautiful scenery.

