Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

The Remembrance Day Ceremony held in Ladysmith on Nov. 11 was well attended. Words of welcome were given by Mayor Terry Murdock. A large number of wreaths were laid by various representatives. The mayor also read the Act of Remembrance “We Will Remember Them.” This was followed by prayers and intercessions. Following the service there was a delicious luncheon served in the R.A. and the fellowship gave us a chance to meet and thank the people who came from CFB Petawawa to take part in the service.

