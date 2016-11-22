Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Emily McDowell who passed away Nov. 9 in her 79th year. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

This past weekend we had our first bad snowstorm with lots of snow and wind. I wish I would have had my snow tires on for this storm. This will be one of my things to do this week.

Visiting with us last week was my sister Beulah Grife from Rankin, Ont. We had a very nice week together. Beulah came along with me last Thursday evening to play darts in Otter Lake and she did very well. She had never played before.

Happy birthday to Marlene Pasch on Nov. 25, to Phillip Elliott on Nov. 25 also, to Gordon Palmer on Nov. 26 and to Diane Krose and Lennis Bretzlaff who both celebrate on Nov. 28.

A month from this Friday is Christmas day and there are a lot of Christmas dinners during the next month. The T.C.R.A.’s Christmas Dinner is on Nov. 26 in Ladysmith, the Danford Lake one is Nov. 26 too and it is also the Hunters’ Party at the Hotel Ladysmith as well.

The darts in Ladysmith will continue until Dec. 14 and they will start back in January. I will put the date in this column then.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me