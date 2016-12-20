Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Last Saturday night the Golden Age Club had their Christmas dinner which was well attended. It was a great meal that was catered. There was a gift exchange and lots of door prizes. This week is the last week of cards and darts before Christmas, then there won’t be any for the next two weeks.

Ladysmith has stopped darts until into January. We will let you know as soon as we know when we are starting again.

