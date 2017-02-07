Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Get well wishes to Karl Kappes who is recovering from heart surgery in the Ottawa Heart Institute.

Get well wishes to Olivette Mason who is in the Shawville Hospital. We wish her a speedy recovery.

This coming Saturday there is a Valentine’s dinner in Otter Lake put on by the Golden Age Club. I’m not sure if there are any tickets left.

