Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Bonnie Potvin who passed away last week at the age of 77.

Get well to Darwin Krose who is in hospital in Renfrew, Ont. We wish him a speedy recovery.

It was nice to have the weather turn better this past week and on the weekend the snow really melted. It is better to have it melt gradually to avoid flooding.

