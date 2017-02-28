Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Barbara Lintell who passed away Feb. 20. Barbara will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

This past week we had a nice break from winter. The snow had gone down a lot. The only part that is not good is the icy conditions and I guess the snowmobilers are disappointed.

