Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Madelon Smiley who passed away last week. Madelon will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

A beautiful birthday party was held in Ladysmith at the T.C.R.A. on Sunday afternoon in honour of Freida Krose to celebrate her 90th birthday. There was a large attendance with friends and relatives coming from near and far. Freida received gifts and well wishes. There was a delicious lunch served and everyone enjoyed the party. Afterwards, Freida thanked everyone for coming and for the gifts. Freida keeps very active in her community and has a vegetable garden and flowers, and mostly does her own housework. We all wish Freida many more years of good health and happiness.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me