Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Rayburn Gray of Ladysmith who passed away last Saturday at the age of 88 years. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Florence Way who passed away last week. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Get well wishes to Ernie Schwartz. We wish him a speedy recovery.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me