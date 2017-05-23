Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Jack Lang who passed away May 14 at the age of 69. Jack will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

The Ladysmith Flea Market is being planned for this year. As far as we know the opening day is set for July 1, so mark it on your calendar. I am hoping to have my booth again this year with some good friends to help me out. From what we have heard there will be an abundance of items again with something for everyone and also antiques and collectibles.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me