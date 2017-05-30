Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Helen Towell who passed away May 18 at the age of 90 years. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Last Saturday a beautiful bridal shower was held in Ladysmith at the T.C.R.A. for Jammie-Lee Coursol. There was a large attendance and she received many beautiful gifts and money gifts. Afterwards she thanked everyone for coming and for the gifts.

