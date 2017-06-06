Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Iris Irland Smiley of Ottawa who passed away May 30.

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Michael Kindree of Cobourg, Ont. after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Michael was a nephew of Marlyn Groddle of Ladysmith. Michael will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

We just had another three days of rain and its making it very hard to do any gardening. My niece Shelly has tilled my garden in Rankin but over half of it is still very muddy. We sure need some sunny days. The farmers are having a hard time to get their crops in. I guess it will be a late year for everything. Its also hard to work outside with all the mosquitoes. Someone told me to try Vicks, so hopefully it will help. Last Saturday I bought some flowers to plant around the house and the next sunny day, I’ll try to get them in.

Last Saturday, my sister went back home after spending ten days with me. She came with me Saturday morning and we did about a dozen yard sales in Pembroke. We got to her place around noon and Shelly had just made lunch so I had a nice lunch with them. We were lucky that Saturday was a nice, sunny day for the sales and I was able to fill my car with some great stuff for the flea market that’s opening for July 1.

I’m stll waiting for a call from Hull for my hip replacement. Now it looks like it will be closer towards the end of June or maybe later.

Happy birthday to Kim Cluff who celebrates June 7. Happy birthday to Michael Hodgins who celebrates June 8. Happy birthday to Grace Bretzlaff who celebrates June 9, to Sharon Hodgins on June 11, to Darlene Broullette who also celebrates June 11; and to Ruth Atkinson on June 13.

Happy anniversary to Mary Lou and Barry Draper who celebrate June 11; and to Cathy and Stuart MacFarlane who celebrate June 14.

