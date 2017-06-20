Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Congratulations to Sue and Brent Hemphill who are first-time grandparents. Their daughter gave birth to a healthy daughter, Hadley last week. Sue and Brent live on Johnson Lake Road.

Last Sunday we had quite a storm here in Ladysmith around 5 pm. It was almost like a hurricane for a few minutes. We were without power here until Monday morning around 6 a.m., just in time to have my first cup of coffee.

