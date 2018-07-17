Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Edward Duern who passed away last week. Ted lived here in Ladysmith on Johnson Lake before spending the last few years in the long term of Shawville Hospital. Ted will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Sylvia Gibson Poulin who passed away last week. Sylvia will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Leon Fortin who passed recently. Leon will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

The Bretzlaff reunion took place last weekend and the weather was good for all their activities except a little too hot in the afternoon.

The Ladysmith flea market had a lot of people in on Saturday. We also had a lot of people from the reunion. It was nice to see them and chat. I had a nice chat with Sally Lorne of Edmonton, Alt. Sally is the granddaughter of the late Martha Bretzlaff.

