Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Wilda Telford Portugaise of Peterborough, Ont. who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 84 following surgery in an Oshawa Hospital. Wilda was born and raised in Thorne and only moved to Peterborough a couple of years ago. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

We are finally having some sunny days but we need a lot more. The farmers are getting some hay harvested. The gardens are not doing too well. My garden in Rankin, Ont. is only half up. I think the seed just rotted.

I am still waiting for a call from Hull to have my hip replacement done. The pain is getting a lot worse so I am not really able to do much gardening. We will have a few vegetables.

Happy birthday to Freida Krose and Les Atkinson who both celebrate today. Happy birthday to Dorval Wickens who celebrated on July 6, to Vera Rutledge on July 18 and to Frank Palmer and Roy Bretzlaff who both celebrate on July 14.

Happy anniversary to Heather and Barney Richardson who celebrate July 16.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me