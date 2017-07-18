Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

We are still having a lot of rain and Sunday night we had quite a storm and downpour. This is not good haying weather and the gardens are getting another drowning.

This coming week the Golden Age Club in Otter Lake is back after taking a two week break. Cards are on Tuesday night and darts on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Zion Lutheran Church is having their annual memorial supper and grave decoration service on Aug. 6. Watch the coming events in THE EQUITY for more information on this.

