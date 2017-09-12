Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

The new date for my hip surgery is Oct. 6. Hopefully this time they won’t cancel. It seems like a long time to wait when you are in pain.

This past weekend Hurrican Irma hit Florida with a vengeance leaving behind a trail of destruction. Diane Krose who is from Ladysmith lives and works in Florida and we were worried about her. I called her mother, Freida Krose on Sunday afternoon and she had just heard from Diane and she was alright.

