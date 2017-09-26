Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Armelle Pasch who passed away on Sept. 21 at 78 years of age.

Our sympathy also to the family and friends of Fred Quick of Ladysmith who passed away Sept. 21.

We had another week of nice summer weather and it is supposed to continue this week until Wednesday.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me