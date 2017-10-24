Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Ray Presley who passed away Oct. 6 at the age of 82 years.

Visitors with us last Sunday were my niece Shelley Travis and Morrison, also my sister Beulah Grife. Shelley had roasted a nice, home grown chicken. It was very delicious. I managed to make a pumpkin pie. We said it was a belated Thanksgiving dinner which I missed when I had my hip replacement. Also visiting me last week were Lynn Kluke and Marie Gauthier.

