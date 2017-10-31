Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Tammy Plouffe who passed away Oct. 17 at the age of 47 years.

We sure had a lot of rain this past weekend and it was very windy. Nearly all the leaves are off the trees now making them look very bare. I guess in for colder weather.

The advance polls were open this past Sunday for the municipalities and from what I hear there were good turn-outs.

