Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Beulah Stewart who passed away Oct. 28 at the age of 89 years. Beulah will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

This past weekend we went back to standard time. It makes quite a difference in the evenings as it now gets dark around 5 p.m. but the mornings are better.

Last Saturday afternoon we had quite a little snow fall. I guess it is just a reminder that winter is just around the corner.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me