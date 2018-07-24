Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Jean Landry who passed away at the age of 92 last week. Jean will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Get well to Percy Zacharias who is having a knee replacement this week. We wish Percy a speedy recovery.

We finally are having some rain this week which is very badly needed. The farmers needed rain soon for their corn crops and pastures. We are getting a break from watering our plants around the house. The berry crops needed rain too. Both raspberries and blueberries are ready now. The blueberry ranch at Hugli’s, Pembroke are open now for pick your own. I always like to go and pick a few for my sister. Beulah and I usually go for a couple of hours and we enjoy picking.

