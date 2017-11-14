Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Ella Plouffe Dale who passed away last week at the age of 94 years. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

The hunting season is still on this week. I have heard of a few people having luck including my neighbour Danny.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me