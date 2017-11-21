Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Fred Desabrais who passed away Nov. 9 at the age of 73.

The hunting season closed this past weekend and what terrible weather we had. I don’t know if there were many killed. Gerald Mielke was lucky to get a nice buck.

