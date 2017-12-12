Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Last Friday morning, Ann and Gilles Villeneuve of Aylmer, Que. had the misfortune of their house catching on fire and almost burning down. There is a lot of smoke and water damage.

Luckily no one was hurt. This is always a bad time of year, in the winter and just before Christmas.

I had another setback last week. I took a terrible nosebleed and spent a day in the hospital.

