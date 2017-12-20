Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

The Otter Lake Golden Age Club held its annual Christmas dinner last Saturday night with a good attendance. People attended from Ladysmith, Campbell’s Bay and Danford Lake. It was a very delicious turkey dinner and everyone had a good time.

Get well wishes to Leo Burgess of Charteris who was in the hospital last week. I am not sure if he is back home yet. We wish him a speedy recovery.

