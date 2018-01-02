Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Gilbert Gilpin of Kamloops, BC formerly of Bristol, Que. who passed away Nov. 19.

We are still in a very cold, deep freeze which is supposed to last the rest of this week. I hope everyone is keeping warm and that it soon gets back to normal.

We have to be careful when we heat with woodstoves in this weather as we tend to really fire up to warm the house. There have been a lot of house fires in different places.

