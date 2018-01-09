Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Ken Burke who passed away Dec. 29 at the age of 83 years.

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Kervyn Burman who passed away Jan. 5 at the age of 88 years.

This cold weather has lasted a long time. Hopefully this week we will get a break which we are all looking forward to. The forecast is even mentioning rain on Thursday.

Our thoughts and prayers are going out to the young lady who was electrocuted recently from Gatineau. It must be terrible to lose both your arms and feet. I guess sometimes we can’t be careful enough. Never get out of your car if there are live hydro wires.

