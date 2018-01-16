Ladysmith Lillian Pasch 819-647-5304

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Jim Stanley who passed away last week at the age of 73 years. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Arthur Hein of Eganville, Ont. who passed away Jan. 8 at the age of 58 years of a massive heart attack. Art was our daughter Susan’s boyfriend. Art had chest pains all day but kept on working. In the evening he decided to go to the hospital and he died on the way, in the ambulance. I guess when you have chest pain it is important to get help as soon as possible.

